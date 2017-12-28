Home > News > Local >

Suicide bomber kills 4 in Borno

Boko Haram 4 killed, 13 wounded in Borno suicide bomb attack

A male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

  • Published:
4 killed, 13 wounded in Borno suicide bomb attack play

Nigeria's move to prosecute Boko Haram suspects has been welcomed as a small but positive step

(BOKO HARAM/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

No fewer than four persons were killed in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday at Amarwa community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred at about 2 p.m. when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

An eye witness, Bukar Fantai, told NAN that the bomber managed to sneak into the village disguising as a grain merchant.

Fantai said that the insurgent first approached a shop keeper and offered sorghum for sale.

He said the terrorist, thereafter, went to a shade where many villagers gathered for relaxation and detonated the explosive.

“The suicide bomber detonated the IED, blew up himself, killing three other persons, while 13 others sustained injuries in the explosion,” he said.

ALSO READ: Maiduguri attack shows that Boko Haram hasn't been defeated

A competent security source confirmed the attack to NAN, saying that the wounded persons were referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

The source said that Police EOD and patrol teams had been deployed to sanitise the scene of the attack, adding that normalcy had been restored to the area.

Police and military authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's sonbullet
2 Yusuf Buhari President's son reportedly in critical condition, could...bullet
3 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet

Related Articles

Suicide Bombers Army urges vigilance against terrorists
Boko Haram No UN personnel was killed – Army
Paris Club Refund See full details of what each state got
Boko Haram UN confirms terrorists attack on aid truck in Borno
Zamfara REC Again Senate rejects call to consider nominee, adjourns till Jan.16
Boko Haram Soldiers kill 3 insurgents, recover 200 cattle
IDPs 239,349 benefit from NAF medical programme
Tukur Buratai We celebrate Christmas in Gwoza to attest to success, military resilience

Local

Adamawa will do stomach infrastructure in 2018 - Gov says
Muhammadu Bindow Adamawa will do stomach infrastructure in 2018 - Gov says
Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Obaseki Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting
Fuel Scarcity Saraki directs Senate committee to cut short recess, convene meeting
My suspension is a learning curve - Abdulmumin Jibrin says
Abdulmumin Jibrin Embattled lawmaker says his suspension is a learning curve