Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal act

Sudanese police authorities have disclosed that the death of Habibu Almu, a Nigerian Immigration attache in capital city, Khartoum, was a criminal act and not a political one.

Almu was found dead in his official residence on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in what Dubai-based al-Arabiya television described as an asassination.

According to a report by AFP, a preliminary investigation has revealed that there was no political motivation behind the crime.

A Police statement read, "An employee in the consular section of the Nigerian embassy was found dead at his home in Khartoum. Preliminary investigation shows that the death was due to a criminal act and not politically motivated."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Almu's death with spokesperson, Tope Elias-Fatile, revealing that the ministry is awaiting further and detailed report from the Mission in Khartoum.

Even though authorities have failed to disclose details about the incident, reports on social media have noted that the diplomat was killed with a knife.