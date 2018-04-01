Home > News > Local >

Storey building collapses, kills two in Agege – LASEMA

In Lagos Storey building collapses, kills two in Agege – LASEMA

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the agency received a distress call via its emergency toll free number on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at about 10.48 a.m.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Storey building collapses, kills two in Agege – LASEMA play

Storey building collapses, kills two in Agege – LASEMA

(NAN Photos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A distressed storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside, killing two females, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

The General Manager of LASEMA, Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, that the agency received a distress call via its emergency toll free number on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at about 10.48 a.m.

Tiamiyu said that the distress call was concerning a building at 9 Abeje Street, Markaz, Agege, which collapsed.

He said that the call eased up the rapid activation of the agency’s Response Team to the scene of incident

According to him, investigation carried out by LASEMA’s Response Team at the scene of incident reveals that the distress storey building suffered partial collapse at the backside.

”Unfortunately, two persons (female adult, Toyin Ogundimu, 35 years and a young girl Sherifat Olalere, 11 years) lost their lives to the incident.

”One male adult (Mustapher Salaudeen) was rescued and treated at the scene of the incident by the ambulance crew.

”Other occupants of the building were immediately evacuated,” he said.

Tiamiyu said that the LASEMA Response Team, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from Dopemu and Agege division, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) were responders at the scene.

He added that the Taskforce, LASG Fire Service (Agege division) and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) were also responders at the scene.

The General Manager advised occupants of residential buildings in the state not to ignore wreckage and cracks signs of building.

He said that occupants should call the emergency toll free line 112/767 to avoid any accident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet
2 Buhari I am grateful to those investing in Nigeria, says Presidentbullet
3 Tunde Bakare Pastor says Nigerians should fight for themselvesbullet

Related Articles

Buhari This is what president will be up to when he visits Lagos
Buhari Police prepare for President’s Lagos visit, announce temporary road closure, diversions
Buhari's Visit Lagos govt. declares Thursday work-free day
In Lagos Fire razes Binukonu Market Ojota, goods worth millions destroyed
Olososun Dump Fire Schools closed after 3 pupils collapse from smoke
In Lagos LAGBUS loses 7 vehicles in Olusosun dumpsite fire
In Lagos Fire guts Olusosun dumpsite
In Lagos Pipeline explosion rocks Iyana-Odo
In Lagos No casualty recorded in Ijegun tank farm fire — Fadipe
In Lagos Tank farm explosion sends Navy Town residents into panic

Local

The Nigerian Police Force recently killed five armed robber suspects
In Kebbi Police confirm release of kidnapped Chief Imam of Senchi
Salaries: Union pickets Adamawa Healthcare Agency office
Easter Celebrations Pay workers’ salary, Cleric tell Governors
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo speaking during the commissioning of MSME clinics in Kogi state
Easter Celebration Nigeria on path of resurrection, progress - Osinbajo
Debby, the female Keke Marwa rider
Keke Marwa Women’s involvement has brought respect, dignity to the job, says Association