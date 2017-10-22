The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has asked the Federal Government to stop playing politics with the construction of the second Niger bridge.

MASSOB called on the government to focus their attention on repairing the dilapidated roads in the South-East and South-South.

The group also said that the Federal Government should stop using the construction of the bridge to toy with their emotions.

According to the spokesman of the group, Sunday Okereafor, “Rather than making empty promises, the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on the roads in the South-East and South-South. It is surprising that major roads in the South-South, where oil is produced, are in deplorable condition.

“The promise is an empty one. What of our roads? Even where they produce oil, the roads there are still bad. From Rivers State to Enugu, from Enugu to Onitsha, the roads are all death traps.

“On the second Niger Bridge, former President Olusegun Obasanjo awarded the contract, ex-President (Umaru) Yar’Adua talked about it; former President Jonathan also promised to do it and now, President (Muhammadu) Buhari is promising that his government will construct it.

“We are telling Ndigbo not to believe them (FG). It (promise) is only aimed at getting their votes in 2019. The second Niger Bridge cannot work. They should repair the bad roads first.”

This is coming after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo re-stated the resolve of the Federal Government to complete work on the second Niger Bridge as well as other federal projects in the South-East zone.

Osinbajo said this while attending the funeral mass for late Mrs Roseline Akabueze, the mother of Mr Ben Akabueze, the Director-General, Budget Office, Abuja at St Gabriel Catholic Church, Ifitedunu, Anambra State.