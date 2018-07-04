Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Stop collecting money from politicians – Orji Kalu

Orji Kalu Stop collecting money from politicians – Ex-Governor

Kalu said this on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting in Abia State

  • Published:
Stop collecting money from politicians – Orji Kalu play

Orji Kalu

(The Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Governor of  Abia state, Orji Kalu has called on Nigerians to stop collecting money from politicians.

Kalu said this on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at an All Progressives Congress (APC) meeting which held in Bende local government area of Abia State, Daily Post reports.

The former Governor also said that President Buhari is working hard to right the wrongs of the previous administration.

“Stop collecting paltry sum of amount of money from politicians to vote for them and then you go back home and suffer for the next few years, this is because they care about feeding themselves and feeding their immediate families, but we are no longer going to be family feeders, we are going to be people who operate open democracy.

“People are saying that things are hard, yes, it is true, before you do anything to be right, it has to go wrong, our treasury in Nigeria in the last few years were looted without reason.

ALSO READ: In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu

“So you tell me. How can things be normal this way, we have to endure the discomfort for the next few years.

“President Buhari is trying to bring back democracy the way democracy should be practiced, before now, people go to Abuja under some political party and when they are coming back to their various state, they will come back with millions of naira but it is no longer like that,” he added.

Looters fighting Buhari

Speaking on Buhari’s second term bid, Kalu said that those fighting against President re-election are looters.

The former Governor also alleged that some powerful people want Buhari to fail.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet

Related Articles

Orji Kalu I am a Catholic, I can’t kill anyone – Ex Governor
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Orji Kalu PDP reacts to ex-Governor’s allegation of killing
Fayose Governor bans Orji Kalu from Ekiti state
Orji Kalu Ex-Abia State governor visits Ganduje, urges support for Buhari
Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Gov
Orji Kalu Those fighting Buhari are looters – Ex-Governor
Obasanjo Orji Kalu says former President cannot choose for Nigerians

Local

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
Abaribe Saraki describes Senator’s arrest as unfortunate
Sokoto State Gov. pledges to provide basic social amenities, infrastructure, not flyovers
Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto State Governor sacks 25 commissioners
France cannot solve Africa’s problem - Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron President says France cannot solve Africa’s problem
Skye Bank
Skye Bank CBN renews mandate of financial institution's board of directors