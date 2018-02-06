news

Senator Stella Oduah says some political detractors are trying to pitch the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against her.

Oduah who represents Anambra north senatorial district made this known in a statement made available to Pulse on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Media reports had indicated that Senator Oduah who chairs the Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration was evading invitations by the EFCC to defend a N9.4 billion contract awarded during her time as Aviation Minister.

She described such report as "mischievous and mere fabrication" which did not emanate from the EFCC, adding that she had been in constant correspondence with the commission.

The lawmaker also disclosed plans to take legal actions against the source of the story.

“The season of politics is here again and some people must play the politics of pull down syndrome, this is what perhaps informed the fabrications in the story,” Oduah said.

“How else do you explain that a serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a law abiding citizen, a chief executive officer of multinational companies, would be evasive to honour an invitation if not a mere mischief, that is informed by dirty politics.

“Even the publication did not say that I stole any government money or awarded contracts to myself,” she said.

The senator said that she had carved a niche for herself in the business world, within and outside the shores of Nigeria even before she ventured into politics in 2010.

According to her, she is a citizen of Nigeria, who has no other home but Nigeria and would not be distracted by activities of her detractors.

She stated that contracts awarded under her watch as a minister were done in her official capacity and they went through due process.

The senator added that in her time as minister, she transformed the aviation sector and followed all established processes and procedures.