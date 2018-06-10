news

The clergy of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) have called on all Nigerians to seek the face of God for the cleansing of the land, to solve various challenges facing the country.

The clerics, who made the call on Saturday at the 7th Synod of the Diocese of Lafia, said such was the spiritual action taken by the Israelites of old to attract God’s presence in their midst in time of difficulties.

The Rt. Rev. Godwin Robinson, Bishop of Lafia Dioceses, who presided at the Synod in his charge, urged both the church members in Lafia Diocese and beyond to keep time with God to redeem the country.

Robinson, who gave his charge with the Synod theme, ‘’Rise up and Walk’’, explained that Nigeria could only make progress from its present state, if the church and the entire society would partner to seek God’s presence.

He quoted from the book of Acts of Apostles chapter 3 verse 6, where Peter commanded the lame man to walk and regain his strength from his challenge.

“Then Peter said, Silver and gold I do not have, but what I have, I give you, in the name of Jesus of Nazareth, rise and walk.’’

The cleric urged Christians not relent in their efforts in searching the scriptures daily to seek God’s salvation for their spiritual wellbeing.

“In those days, Christianity was day-to-day reality, not a once-a-week routine as being practised in our present day Christianity.

“It was, therefore, not surprising that Peter and John were going to the temple for prayers three times in a day, and there were no dull moments in their Christian lives, “ he said.

He gave an assurance that Nigeria would rise again to its original nature from the present challenges of herdsmen/farmers clashes, insurgency among other security challenges, if the nation would seek the Lord.

The cleric decried the recent attack by the herdsmen in the Southern Senatorial Zone of Nasarawa State, which led to the destruction of three Anglican and other Churches within the area.

According to him, Nigerian government and security agencies should not ignore the killing of innocent armless Nigerians in the middle belt in their homes, farms and even on the highways by acclaimed herdsmen.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to provide security for its citizens, saying that it is the solely government’s responsibility to do so.

Also speaking, Rev. Jerry Madibo urged the body of the Church and entire society to partner with the government in prayers to achieve the true change mantra.

Madibo added that the country needed God’s present at the moment as we are approaching the 2019 general elections, if there would be a true change in the country.

Mrs Igwekamma Uzoamaka, a delegate and the participant at the Synod, appreciated the theme of the Synod, saying that with the widespread of the message, it will impact positively on the lives of the Church.

In his comment, Sen. Philip Aruwa, representing the Nasarawa North Senatorial zone, applauded the Church for the Synod theme, saying it is time for Nigeria to rise to the task to redeem the country from its numerous misfortunes.

Aruwa lauded the spiritual fathers, saying that when Israelites of old were in difficult situation, it was the duty of the priests to intervene on behalf of the people before God.

“In time like this, I want you to go on your knees to intervene on behalf of Nigerians before God; it is high time we take spiritual steps to protect this country from destruction in view of the present situation.

“Let us say enough is enough, let’s seek the Lord, if the country is to rise up again,“ he said.

The high points of the Synod also include a playlet to demonstrate how Peter raised the lame man from his challenge, Choir ministrations and the election of new Diocesan officials