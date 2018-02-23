Home > News > Local >

State House to complete ongoing projects in 2018 Budget

2018 Budget State House to complete ongoing projects

Mr Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), State House, Abuja in a statement in Abuja on Friday, quoted Arabi as having made this known when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties.

  • Published:
State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi play

State House Permanent Secretary, Jalal Arabi

(Channels TV)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, has said the 2018 budget proposals of the State House would focus on completing all the on-going projects.

Mr Attah Esa, Deputy Director (Information), State House, Abuja in a statement in Abuja on Friday, quoted Arabi as having made this known when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties.

He appeared before the committee to defend the 2018 budget proposals and the utilisation of the 2017 budget releases.

Arabi noted that several ongoing projects had been stalled or delayed due to funding constraints.

The permanent secretary said the budget proposals were anchored to deliver on Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (EGRP) 2018-2020.

According to him, the budget will maximise scarce resources in a manner that it functions optimally and ensures that security of the State House is not compromised.

He urged the committee to note that the State House administration caters for the offices of the President, the Vice-President.

Other offices, according to him, are the Chief of Staff, the Chief Security Officer to the President, the State House Medical Centre and the State House Liaison office in Lagos.

The State House budget proposal for 2018 is N15, 479,178,778 for capital and recurrent expenditure.
The Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, Nasir Zangon-Daura, described the State House as the nerve-centre of the nation.

According to him, there is the need to be fair in the allocation of resources so that it can effectively service the strategic offices located therein.

He assured that the committee would be open-minded in its recommendations without compromising quality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Transparency International How organisation rubbished Buhari's...bullet
2 IPMAN Petroleum marketers say fuel scarcity might last for longbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President loses niece, sister-in-law within 24 hours
Ambode FG hands over presidential lodge to Lagos State Government
Buhari President condoles with Goje over passing away of wife
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, November 3, 2017]
Aso Rock Clinic How Aisha Buhari launched probe into health facility
Aisha Buhari State House Perm Sec. reacts to First Lady’s comment on Aso Rock clinic
Aisha Buhari Health minister reacts to First Lady’s comments on Aso Rock clinic
Aso Rock Clinic Reps to probe allegations of mismanagement
Abun kunya "babu ko allurar sirinji a asibitin Aso Villa" cewar Uwargidan shugaban kasa
Aisha Buhari No 'single syringe' in Aso Rock clinic, says First Lady

Local

PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Cleaner Lagos Initiative PSP operators, Visionscape, Lagos Govt resolve differences
Buhari says kidnap of Dapchi girls is a national disaster
Dapchi Girls Buhari says kidnap is a national disaster
Late prof. Festus Iyayi
Danladi Baba Kogi Govt. House driver jailed 7 years for causing Prof. Iyayi’s death
Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu
Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Kebbi state signs N151.2bn budget into law