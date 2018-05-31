Home > News > Local >

State government to launch Edo Innovation Hub in June

The hub is expected to train more than 1,000 Edo youths in data management and programming among others.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo state government has announced its plan to officiallly launch the Edo Innovation Hub on June 14, 2018 to kick-start its developing technology network.

The hub will be located at the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) in Benin, the state capital, and serve as a facility for training youths.

According to state governor, Godwin Obaseki, the hub will help to solve some of the unemployment problems in the state.

He said, "The hub is expected to play a major role in the realisation of Obaseki’s campaign promise to put an end to unemployment in Edo State by providing 200,000 jobs."

He noted that it will be equipped with thousands of computers supported with high-speed connectivity and will offer services including incubation and pre-incubation programmes, acceleration programmes, business clinics and co-working facilities.

The state government is partnering with Microsoft, Siemens, Curators University, Tech4Dev, Impact Hub, Hotels.NG, to launch the hub which is expected to train more than 1,000 Edo youths in data management, programming, basic digital skills, and artificial intelligence.

