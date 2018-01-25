Home > News > Local >

State allocates 5,300 hectares of land for cattle colony

Katsina State allocates 5,300 hectares of land for cattle colony

Dr Abba Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari, made the disclosure to newsmen in Katsina.

The Katsina State Government said on Thursday that it had allocated 5,300 hectares of land for the establishment of a cattle colony.

Abdullahi said the land allocation was part of the government’s proactive measures to prevent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

He said that the cattle colony would be established in Gurbin-Baure, Jibiya Local Government Area of the state.

“Katsina is among the first states to give the Federal Government land for that project. We gave 5,300 hectares of land, and is in one place, Gurbin-Baure, Jibiya,” he said.

The special adviser urged farmers and herdsmen in the state to always resolve their grievances amicably through dialogue.

