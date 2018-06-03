Speaker donates food items to Bauchi fire outbreak victims

news

Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has donated food items to the victims of fire outbreak at Dagaro community in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Dogara, who made the presentation on Sunday at the community, commensurate with the victims over the incidence and prayed against any recurrence.

The speaker was represented by the Bauchi All Progressive Congress APC gubernatorial aspirant, Capt. Jibrin Bala and a member representing Lere/Bula constituency at the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Muhammad Tukur.

He appealed to the community to be peaceful and law-abiding, stressing that no amount of compensation or donation would replace their loss.

“No amount of money and food donation will replace what was lost but what we have done is to ameliorate your suffering.

“The donations is to enable you recover from the shock of all that you had suffered. It’s very unfortunate that the fire outbreak nearly destroy the whole community,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items donated included 100 bags of 50 kg rice and 50 sacks of maize flour.

Bala also donated N100,000 and advised them to utilize the items to alleviate their sufferings.

Earlier, Tukur described Dogara as a leader who carried the entire Bauchi state, North East and the country at large as his constituency, adding that it was responsible for his philanthropy throughout the country.‎

“I call on the community leaders to sensitise people on the dangers of fire outbreak in order to prevent future occurrence,” he said.

Responding, the village of head of Chinade, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, expressed appreciation for the speaker’s timely intervention and donation to the community.

“We pray and wish him well in all his endeavour and God guidance and protection,” he said.