Southern Kaduna Progressive Youth Forum :  Group condemns Kaduna Christmas carol attack

The face off between youth groups under the aegis of the Southern Kaduna Progressive Youth Forum (SOKAYUF) at Nindem, Godogodo district of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State that claimed the lives of four persons has been condemned in strong terms.

According to reports from The Punch, the National Chairman of SOKAYUF, Engr. Andrew Kure in Kafanchan on Sunday during an emergency youth stakeholder's meeting condemned the attack by the youths, while also heaping praises on the Operation Save Haven (OPSH) for their intervention.

In his statement, he said “The attack was perpetrated by a lone gunman suspected to be a fulani herdsman while a group of worshippers were having a Christmas Carol celebration late on the night of 23/12/2017.

"We must commend the quick response of the security agencies, especially the special military task force set up to maintain peace and security in the area who got to the scene in good time. This singular act of professionalism by the OPSH forced the assailant to flee, in an attack that could have recorded more casualties."

However, Kure calls for harmony among youths in the stead of blame games, he said “We hereby call on the youths to come together and work for the collective peace and well-being of all, instead of apportioning blames."

The National Chairman further called for the intervention of the state Governor in areas of security and welfarism, he is quoted as saying “We want to reiterate our earlier call to the Governor of Kaduna State Mallam Nasiru Elrufai to adequately support the security agencies drafted to southern kaduna as its being done in other states of the federation, and also priotize the welfare and security of our people by providing good access roads to communities in the area as inaccessibility remains a major security challenge .

“We also appeal to youths in the area not to take laws into their hands but be on red alert and report any suspicious movement of person or persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We’ve been reliably informed that the assailants have not gone to sleep. We therefore urge the the Federal Government, to as a matter of utmost urgency deploy more troops to Southern Kaduna so as to adequately cover all the flash points,” he stated.

Article by Afeez Adesola