Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla

Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla

The founder Champions Royal Assembly also said that he saw an Igbo man becoming President of Nigeria.

  • Published:
Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginla

Nnamdi Kanu

(Nigerian newspaper)
The founder Champions Royal Assembly, Joshua Iginla has said that someone crazier than the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon.

He said “There will be crazier Nnamdi Kanu that will rise up, the problem of Biafra is not over.”

According to Daily Post, Iginla said that God showed him that Biafra will be actualised, but not by Kanu.

The founder Champions Royal Assembly also said that he saw an Igbo man becoming President of Nigeria.

According to Iginla “God said to me that PDP and APC will keep having rotational circles until 2029 when a generation of the kind of leaders that we are looking for spring forth. None of these parties will produce our David, they will only be producing our Sauls.

“Between 2029 and 2038, a young vibrant politician from the least region will rise up with a strong presidential vigor between the age of 37 to 50 and he will turn the economy around, he will cause a change that would move this country to the dream land.

“The Igbos will smile again because within this season I see the Igbos producing a president for this country. It will be like sort of revolution but it will come to pass.

“God is showing me that the person that will bring about the realization of Biafra is not Nnamdi Kanu, he is a John the Baptist.”

ALSO READ: Nnamdi Kanu insists on getting $800M compensation from FG

Nnamdi Kanu and Operation Python Dance II

Nnamdi Kanu abandoned his members and fled the country after soldiers deployed to the South East, under Operation Python Dance II, reportedly laid siege on his house for days.

Also, in a bid to curb the alleged lawlessness of IPOB, Governors of South-East states banned the activities of the group.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a motion in court, challenging the Federal High Court's order proscribing the group's activities and branding it a terrorist organisation.

