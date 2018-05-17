Home > News > Local >

Soldiers rescue 53 Boko Haram hostages, kill 15 terrorists

Troops also recovered a lot of arms and ammunitions as well as other items.

(Facebook/HQ Nigerian Army)
Combined troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Cameroonian Defence Forces rescued four men, 33 women and 16 children from Boko Haram hideouts in Borno state on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

Troops killed 11 terrorists in Gomaran village of Southern Lake Chad Basin whilst conducting operations to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad Islands and surrounding villages of northern Borno state. In two other separate encounters, four other terrorists belonging to the group were ambushed and killed while fleeing from troops.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, troops also recovered one single barrel gun, one Dane gun and one locally made pistol, as well as other items such as four motorcycles, motorcycle spare parts, two tricycles, six pumping machines, and two power generating sets.

The statement read, "Combined troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Cameroonian Defence Forces have killed 15 Boko Haram insurgents in separate encounters in Southern Lake Chad Basin.

"Troops neutralised the insurgents whilst conducting operations to clear remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the Lake Chad Islands and surrounding villages of northern Borno yesterday.

"Troops dislodged the insurgents from their hideout after a fierce battle, killing 11 insurgents in Gomaran village of Southern Lake Chad Basin.

"In two other separate encounters with the fleeing insurgents in Firgi and Moula, both in Bama and Dikwa Local Governments Areas of Borno State, troops also ambushed and neutralised 4 Boko Haram insurgents who were fleeing troops ' onslaught in the northern fringes.

"The clearance operations also led to the recovery of one Single Barrel Gun, one Dane gun and one locally made pistol. Other items recovered from the dislodged insurgents include 4 Motorcycles, motorcycle spare parts, 2 tricycles, 6 pumping machines, and 2 power generating sets. Additionally, the valiant troops captured 2 Boko Haram flags, a pair of Camouflage uniform, a pair of combat boots, a Camera, a bag of mechanical tools and medications.

"Four men, 33 women and 16 children were rescued by the troops from the insurgents' hideouts."

The rescued hostages are currently being profiled before they are handed over to officials of the Internally Displaced Persons camp for documentation and administering.

Their rescue comes just over a week after troops rescued 1000 people held hostage by Boko Haram in four villages in Bama local government area of Borno state.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

