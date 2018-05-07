Home > News > Local >

Soldiers rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages in Borno

Boko Haram Soldiers rescue 1,000 people held hostage by terrorists in Borno

The rescued hostages have been moved to a military medical facility.

  • Published:
Soldiers rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages in Borno play

Nigerian soldiers fighting Boko Haram terrorists in northeast

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 1000 people held hostage by terrorist group, Boko Haram, in four villages in Bama local government area of Borno state.

According to a statement released by the military on Monday, May 7, 2018, the hostages consisted largely of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

The rescued hostages have been moved to a military medical facility where they are being treated.

The statement read, "Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave.

"The operation which was conducted in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The hostages consisted mainly of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters. Speaking with one of the rescued victims, Alhaji Gambo Gulumba from Amchaka village, thanked the Nigerian military for showing them love and care.

"We wish to remind the public of its resolve to rout out BH & rescued all hostages. The public is also advised to report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action. However, the rescued persons are being attended to in a military medical facility."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.

After a massive military operation resulted in the displacement of the group from its Camp Zairo base in the infamous Sambisa Forest, it has resorted to suicide bomb attacks on soft targets and carried out daring attacks on military bases, with hundreds of captives still unaccounted for.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Birnin Gwari Full story of how gunmen killed 45 in Kadunabullet
2 Buhari El-Rufai, President react to Kaduna attack that left 45 deadbullet
3 Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspectsbullet

Related Articles

Drug Abuse '70% of Codeine syrups get into Sambisa forest’ - Senator
Pulse Opinion Dear Buhari, stop these terrorist herdsmen now!
Boko Haram Troops destroy terrorist group's training camp in Borno
Chibok Girls Nigeria marks four-year anniversary of kidnap
Boko Haram Terrorist group abducts more than 1,000 children in 5 years - UNICEF
Buhari President blames dead Gaddafi for herdsmen/farmers crisis
Boko Haram Army, DSS arrest bomb maker in Gombe
Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boy
Boko Haram 14-year-old terrorist surrenders to Army
Boko Haram Aiforce chief celebrates Easter with NAF personnel in Northeast

Local

1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment 1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
8 corruption allegations Buhari govt levelled against Jonathan
Buhari 8 corruption allegations presidency levelled against Jonathan
Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
In Yola Atiku visits bomb blast victims, donate N10m
Melaye remains in police custody as court adjourns bail hearing
Melaye Senator remains in police custody as court adjourns bail hearing