Soldiers rescue 1,000 Boko Haram hostages in Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 1000 people held hostage by terrorist group, Boko Haram, in four villages in Bama local government area of Borno state.

According to a statement released by the military on Monday, May 7, 2018, the hostages consisted largely of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters.

The rescued hostages have been moved to a military medical facility where they are being treated.

The statement read, "Troops of 22 Brigade deployed in operation LAFIYA DOLE has rescued over 1000 hostages from the Boko Haram Terrorists enclave.

"The operation which was conducted in conjunction with allies of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), rescued the hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora villages of Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

"The hostages consisted mainly of women, children as well as some young men who were forced to become Boko Haram fighters. Speaking with one of the rescued victims, Alhaji Gambo Gulumba from Amchaka village, thanked the Nigerian military for showing them love and care.

"We wish to remind the public of its resolve to rout out BH & rescued all hostages. The public is also advised to report any suspicious character to the appropriate authority for prompt action. However, the rescued persons are being attended to in a military medical facility."

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.