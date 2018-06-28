Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows in Nasarawa - Police

In Nasarawa Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows - Police

The state's police command alleged that military men carried out an operation that led to the death of six herdsmen.

  • Published:
Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows in Nasarawa - Police play

Nigerian soldiers (illustration)

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nasarawa State Police Command has alleged that 'suspected military men' killed six people suspected to be Fulani herders at Akpanagya, in the Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to a report by The Punch, the command's spokesperson, ASP Usman Samaila, said officers found six dead bodies at the scene of the incident after they were informed that military men from Benue carried out an operation.

He noted that the "wild operation" was formed by the military personnel to prevent an unabated crisis between Fulani herders and Tiv farmers at Benue and Nasarawa states border.

He said, "The command is aware of the incident that took place in the Keana Local Government Area of the state.

"I can confirm to you that our men went to the scene of the incident and recovered about six dead bodies killed by the suspected military men in the area."

Miyetti Allah says 150 cows were also killed

While expressing sadness over the incident, the chairman of the Nasarawa chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammed Hussein, said the soldiers also killed 150 cows.

He alleged that the soldiers invaded a Fulani settlement and shot six, including a traditional title holder.

He said, "We are not happy that six of our members were shot dead by some bad eggs who are in the military. If the military suspects any Fulani man for any crime, they should arrest and prosecute him and not to just kill like that.

"I am not aware of what led to the attack but I was informed that some soldiers just invaded a Fulani settlement and shot six of our people, including a traditional title holder in the Fulani community.

"We want the government to investigate and punish the soldiers who carried out the killing because we are not going to take it.

"If you claim that the Fulani people committed a crime, how about the cows, what did the cows do that they will kill 150 cows?"

ALSO READ: "Life of a human being is so precious", Miyetti Allah condemns Plateau killings

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, said he had not yet been briefed on the alleged incident and promised to reach the brigade commanders and officers.

Samaila disclosed that police officers have been drafted to Keana LGA to stop any other attacks in the general area.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Plateau Buhari says politicians are taking advantage of herders-farmers...bullet
2 Human Rights Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country for...bullet
3 Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks -...bullet

Related Articles

Samson Ayokunle CAN urges FG to stop alleged plan to attack Southern Kaduna
Plateau Killings IGP reinstates state's Commissioner of Police same day he replaced him
Plateau Killings We did not claim responsibility for attacks - Miyetti Allah
Plateau Killings Buhari insists herdsmen only carry sticks, machetes during Jos visit
Plateau Killings Buhari lands in Jos for condolence visit
Plateau Killings IGP Idris, Dambazau land in Jos for security assessment
Plateau IGP Idris replaces Police Comissioner days after killings
Plateau Killings Buhari lacks emotional intelligence - Ezekwesili
Plateau Killings Saraki pays condolence visit to Jos
Plateau Killings "Life of a human being is so precious", Miyetti Allah condemns attacks

Local

The Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) donated N150m each for its convention.
APC Convention Governors in the party donated N150m each – PDP
The Federal Government has dismissed a recent report by the World Poverty Clock stating that Nigeria the highest number of people living in extreme poverty all over the world.
World Poverty Clock FG dismisses report, says it’s not current
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has called on President Buhari to make the Fulani herdsmen pay for their crimes.
Plateau Killings Make herdsmen pay for their crimes – Soyinka tells Buhari
Lagos fuel station denies abandoning residents after oil leak
In Lagos Fuel station denies abandoning Akoka residents after oil contamination