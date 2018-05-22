Home > News > Local >

Soldiers kill 35 herdsmen in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

Fulani Herdsmen Soldiers kill 35 herders in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba

The Defence Headquarters said the success was recorded in a four-pronged clearance operation at the weekend.

  • Published:
Soldiers kill 35 herdsmen in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba play

Gun-wielding herdsmen on the prowl across Nigeria

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Defence Headquarters says 35 militia herdsmen have been neutralized, while one soldiers paid the supreme  price and another one missing in the "Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS)" in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara states.

Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI) stated this in a statement on Monday, saying that the success was recorded in a four-pronged clearance operation at the weekend.

Agim said that two personnel sustained minor injuries in the operations.

Giving further update on the operation, Agim said that at Umaisha and Toto Villages in Nasarawa state, troops ambushed the militia following a tip off of a planned attack on the two villages.

The DDI also said that one Musa Habu aged 32, was arrested at Kolo close to Umiasha in Toto Local Government Council.

Items recovered from the suspect, he said were one locally made pistol, two cartridges, one Techno handset and N130 only.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is linked with some suspected militia in the locality.

“The suspect has been handed over to the DSS for further necessary action,’’ he said.

The DDI said that another suspected militia herdsman, Abdullahi Adamu was arrested at Rukubi in Doma Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspect was found to be in possession of an ID card of the vigilante group of Nigeria, Nasarawa state command and “a photograph in which he posed with an AK47 rifle.’’

According to him, the suspect is under interrogation and will be handed over to the police for prosecution after preliminary investigation.

Agim said that at Gwer West, Logo and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue, troops had contact with heavily armed herdsmen around lower Benue and a militia camp at chetarer village.

He said that the troops engaged and pursued them with the M135 Helicopter, leading to the killing of a large number of the militias.

ALSO READ: Herdsmen attack villagers in Ebonyi, cut off hands

At Sector 3 in Taraba, Agim said troops on patrol through Kwesati, Manya- Garagun axis made encountered eight bandits, who were arrested with two AK47 rifle, one K2 rifle and two locally made gun.

“Ammunitions recovered from them include 56 rounds of 7.6mm, 25 rounds of k2, three cartridge, charms, phones amongst other items.’’

He also said that the suspects and items had been handed over to DSS for further investigation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet
2 Isaac Okorafor 41 items still banned under Nigeria-China currency swap...bullet
3 Metuh Ex-PDP Secretary collapses during fraud trial in courtbullet

Related Articles

Fulani Herdsmen 6 killed in Benue state
Taraba Killings Army says Danjuma’s allegations baseless
Samuel Ortom Governor says his re-election not worth the blood of anyone
Buhari Nigeria now killing field – PDP
Herdsmen killings Governors responsible for attacks, says cattle breeders association
Abdulrahman Dambazau FG introduces biometric registration to address farmers/herders crisis
Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ moment
Fulani herdsmen Buhari announces increase in security deployments to affected areas

Local

IMF says Nigeria's economy would record 3.4% growth rate
IMF Organisation says Nigeria's economy would record 3.4% growth rate
Allegations made by PDP erroneous, extremely dishonourable – FG
Lai 15 Agencies failed to remit N8.1trn under Jonathan
Senate Plenary
Tejuoso Senator reveals why NASS added BHCPF in 2018 budget
Hospital Dino Melaye is being treated under police siege
Melaye "I will not bow to Baal", Senator speaks on his trial