Angry soldiers reportedly stormed Rumukpakani Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to 'arrest' the Divisional Police Officer after a police officer of the division killed a soldier on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the group of soldiers took hold of the DPO and the officer who allegedly killed the soldier during a disagreement in the early hours of Thursday.

A resident who lives in the area where the incident happened said the disagreement had ensued when officers approached the soldier who was armed but not in his official outfit.

The resident told TheCable, "Some soldiers lodged in a hotel around Ada George Road. Two of them came outside to get food, and one was with a gun. When the police came, they asked the soldiers to follow them to their station but the soldiers refused and an argument broke out.

"One of the policemen opened fire on the soldier who died in the process and the other one ran back to inform his colleagues."

Residents of the area have been in panic in fear of a reprisal from Army officers.