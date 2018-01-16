Home > News > Local >

Sokoto's first female professor becomes commissioner

Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto's first female professor becomes commissioner

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Government House, Tambuwal tasked the new appointees to see their appointments as call to service.

  • Published:
Sokoto's first female professor becomes commissioner play

Professor Aishatu Madawaki, Ahmed Barade Wamakko, Bello Isa Ambarura and Garba Yakubu Tsitse taking oath of office as new commissioners in the Sokoto state executive council at a ceremony presided over by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in Sokoto...Tuesday 16/01/17

(Sokoto Government)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has sworn-in Sokoto's first female professor and  three others as commissioners into the state executive council.

Professor Aishatu Madawaki, a professor of Educational Psychology at Usman Danfodio University, was sworn-in along with Ahmed Barade Wamakko, Garba Yakubu Tsitse and Bello Isa Ambarura.

Similarly, the Governor swore-in a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Umar Bature and a former Rector of the state Polytechnic, Dr. Bello Rabiu Alkali as Special Advisers and Alhaji Bello Buba as the Executive Chairman of Wamakko Local Government Area.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony in Government House, Tambuwal tasked the new appointees to see their appointments as call to service.

"You were all selected based on merit and your track record in the service of Sokoto State. You are all experienced in your various fields of human endeavour and the state looks forward to getting positive contributions from you.

"Professor Aishatu has especially made left an imprint in the area of girl child education in Sokoto, and we expect her to use her wealth of experience to improve the education sector," the Governor added.

Tambuwal said government is desirous of affecting the lives of the people positively, and will continue to explore various avenues to improve governance process in the state.

ALSO READ: Tambuwal says focus on 2019 elections is distracting

He said in the light of this, the government will go ahead with earlier plan to establish the ministry so as tap from various renewable energy sources available in the state.

Addressing the Wamakko LGA chairman who was recently elected, Tambuwal urged him to bear the challenges of local administration with honesty and integrity.

The event also witnessed the swearing-in of Hassan Maccido as Permanent Secretary, while Umar Ahmad, Bello Mailato, Ahmad Rufa'i Ibrahim and Muslim Adamu as Directors-General in the state civil service.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisisbullet
2 Benue Crisis What you need to know about Fulani herdsmen, anti-open...bullet
3 Benue Attacks Youths on 'revenge mission' in shootout with policebullet

Related Articles

Tambuwal Sokoto Governor partners Navy to build eco-friendly classrooms
In Sokoto Government begins training of 3374 primary school teachers
2018 Prophesy Neither APC nor PDP can put things in order - Primate Elijah Ayodele
Tambuwal Sokoto Governor appoints Perm Sec, 4 DGs
Tambuwal Governor tells Sokoto's new officers to rebrand the image of Police
Aminu Tambuwal Gov expresses sadness over Kaita’s death
In Sokoto FG approves tertiary military hospital

Local

PDP donates relief materials to Benue government
Benue Attacks PDP pays condolence visit, donates relief materials
PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation as Aare Ona Kakanfo
Aare Ona Kakanfo PDP congratulates Gani Adams on his installation
Senate gives IGP 14 days to arrest perpetrators of Benue killings
Benue Attacks Senate gives IGP 14-day ultimatum to arrest perpetrators
 
Evans Court dismisses billionaire kidnapper's N300m fundamental right suit