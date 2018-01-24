Home > News > Local >

Sokoto signs MoU with Goronyo Sugar Company for new factory

Sokoto Government signs MoU with Goronyo Sugar Company for new factory

Tambuwal said his administration is determined to diversify its revenue sources and create job opportunities.

R-L: Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, Executive Secretary of the national Sugar Development Council, Dr. Lateef Busari and the Managing Director of Goronyo Sugar Company, Hamza Muhammad Sambo, at the site of sugarcane nursery in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State.

(Sokoto Government House)
Sokoto State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Goronyo Sugar Company for the establishment of a new sugar factory in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Bashir Garba, and the Managing Director of the company, Hamza Muhammad Sambo, signed the dotted lines at a ceremony in Sokoto Government House.

The event was witnessed by the Minister of State for Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, and the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Dr Lateef Busari.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Aminu Tambuwal said his administration is determined to diversify its revenue sources and create job opportunities for its teeming populace.

He said, "We want to create opportunities for our citizens by setting up viable industries and supporting the private sector to invest in our state. All enabling environment has been created and we want to assure that all investors funds are safe here.

"We always abide by the letters and spirit of all agreements we entered into. We will work together to see to the realisation of this important project within a reasonable time frame."

The Governor commended the minister for her active interest in the project, saying she has done well since her appointment into the Federal Executive Council as a representative of Sokoto State.

In her remarks, the junior Minister said Nigeria has been lagging behind in its 10-year sugar development plan, but that efforts have been put in place to ensure speedy implementation.

She expressed satisfaction with the role Sokoto is playing in supporting federal government policies, adding that the Muhammadu Buhari administration has put in place programs to move the nation forward.

Before the signing of the MoU, Governor Tambuwal, along with officials of the State Investment Company, led the Minister to the site of a sugarcane nursery planted near Goronyo Dam, where the factory will be located.

