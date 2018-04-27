Sokoto Governor spokesperson, Imam Imam

news

The spokesperson of the Governor of Sokoto State, Imam Imam, is dead.

Imam has been Special Adviser on Media to Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal since 2015.

Reports say he died from Pneumonia in the early hours of Friday, April 27, 2018.

He had been hospitalised for a few days before his passing, Pulse was told.

"Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilahirraji'un. The only thing certain in this world is death, we know it's inevitable, yet today words have failed me. I couldn't find the words to type that my brother and friend @imamdimam is gone for good. Ya Allah bless his soul and forgive his sins. Amin", the Director General of Communications in Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, tweeted.

President Buhari's social media aide, Bashir Ahmad said he's in shock over Imam's passing.

Friends and colleagues of Imam have taken to social media to share their grief.

Premium Times journalist Sunmer Shagari Sambo said: " A great journalist and PR professional, Imam Imam departs our sinful world. Until his death, Imam was spokesman to Governor Tambuwal.

"I woke up to receive a rude shock on the sudden death of our beloved journalist-colleague, PR professional/Spokesman, Mal. Imam Imam".

A young aide, Imam will be buried according to Islamic rites.