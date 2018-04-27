Home > News > Local >

Sokoto Governor spokesperson, Imam Imam

In Sokoto Imam Imam, Gov Tambuwal's spokesperson, is dead

Until his death, Imam Imam was spokesperson of Sokoto Gov Aminu Tambuwal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sokoto Governor spokesperson, Imam Imam play Imam Imam, Gov Tambuwal's spokesperson, died from breathing complications (Babajide Fadoju)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The spokesperson of the Governor of Sokoto State, Imam Imam, is dead.

Imam has been Special Adviser on Media to Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal since 2015.

Reports say he died from Pneumonia in the early hours of Friday, April 27, 2018.

He had been hospitalised for a few days before his passing, Pulse was told.

"Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilahirraji'un. The only thing certain in this world is death, we know it's inevitable, yet today words have failed me. I couldn't find the words to type that my brother and friend @imamdimam is gone for good. Ya Allah bless his soul and forgive his sins. Amin", the Director General of Communications in Kano State, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, tweeted.

President Buhari's social media aide, Bashir Ahmad said he's in shock over Imam's passing.

 

Friends and colleagues of Imam have taken to social media to share their grief.

 

Premium Times journalist Sunmer Shagari Sambo said: "A great journalist and PR professional, Imam Imam departs our sinful world. Until his death, Imam was spokesman to Governor Tambuwal.

"I woke up to receive a rude shock  on the sudden death of our beloved journalist-colleague, PR professional/Spokesman, Mal. Imam Imam".

A young aide, Imam will be buried according to Islamic rites.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Buhari US says "massive corruption" is evident under President's leadershipbullet
2 Buhari Senators call for President's impeachment over $496m jet purchasebullet
3 Melaye Saraki speaks after seeing Dino at National Hospitalbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor insulted Muslims by dressing like an Imam – MURIC
Eid-el-Kabir Governor Tambuwal tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, peaceful coexistence
In Sokoto Gov Tambuwal swears in 4 new judges
In Sokoto Gov Tambuwal donates land for army new division
Buhari Tambuwal congratulates President at 75

Local

Oyo Speaker, Adeyemo, dies of suspected heart attack at 47
Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47
Catholic Bishops demand Buhari's resignation to save Nigeria from total collapse
Buhari Catholic Bishops demand President's resignation to save Nigeria from total collapse
Former Katsina Gov Shema in trouble for alleged N5B SURE-P theft
Ibrahim Shema Ex Katsina Gov in trouble for allegedly stealing N5B SURE-P money
ThisDay newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, April 27, 2018]