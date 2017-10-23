Home > News > Local >

Sokoto government to construct N2.8 billion water schemes

In Sokoto Government to construct N2.8 billion water schemes

The five benefiting local government councils are Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Bodinga, Illela and Kware.

  • Published:
Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal play

Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sokoto State government has approved the construction of new water scheme in five local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Arzika Muhammadu Tureta, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Sokoto.

He said the water schemes were approved by the state's executive council at the cost of N2.8 billion.

The commissioner explained that the five benefiting local government councils are Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Bodinga, Illela and Kware.

He further explained that the new scheme which is expected to be completed in seven months will further complement the existing water projects across the state.

He also noted that when completed, the schemes will provide adequate water supply to the benefiting local government areas.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, said the Council also approved the establishment of Murtala Mohammed Teaching Hospital for the Sokoto State University.

He explained that the institution, when established, will train an average of 100 doctors every year, while targeting to produce medical doctors from each of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Kidnappings Police boss is very embarrassed right now, here's whybullet
2 Buhari President no longer interested in fighting corruption – Arewa...bullet
3 Rochas Okorocha Imo Governor says Nnamdi Kanu is a mad manbullet

Related Articles

Obasanjo Ex-President says Adesina WFP laureate award will encourage everyone in agriculture
Dasuki Ex-Governor fails to convince court from prosecution in arms deal fraud
In Sokoto Govt partners Chevron on community engagements
Tambuwal Governor says north isn't scared of restructuring
Baru Kachikwu's allegations are 'baseless', says NNPC boss
Aminu Tambuwal Governor congratulates Super Eagles
In Zamfara Govt to establish trauma centres in state hospitals - Yari
Sa’ad Abubakar III Sultan of Sokoto says those who kill in God’s name will go to hell

Local

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed
Amina Mohammed UN chief announces 37 career offers for young Nigerians
Seriake Dickson Buhari should stop saying Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable - Bayelsa governor
Suicide
In Kogi Police to send Soje’s body for autopsy
Oby Ezekwesili
Ezekwesili Ex-Minister appointed global democracy ambassador