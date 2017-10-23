Sokoto government to construct N2.8 billion water schemes

The Sokoto State government has approved the construction of new water scheme in five local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Arzika Muhammadu Tureta, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Sokoto.

He said the water schemes were approved by the state's executive council at the cost of N2.8 billion.

The commissioner explained that the five benefiting local government councils are Tambuwal, Sabon Birni, Bodinga, Illela and Kware.

He further explained that the new scheme which is expected to be completed in seven months will further complement the existing water projects across the state.

He also noted that when completed, the schemes will provide adequate water supply to the benefiting local government areas.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Balarabe Kakale, said the Council also approved the establishment of Murtala Mohammed Teaching Hospital for the Sokoto State University.

He explained that the institution, when established, will train an average of 100 doctors every year, while targeting to produce medical doctors from each of the 23 local government areas of the state.