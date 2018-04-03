Sokoto government increases access to immunization by 1000%

news

The Sokoto State government has increased access to immunization by more a thousand fold, from a meager 2.5% in 2014 to 25% in 2018.

In a statement signed by Governor Aminu Tambuwal's spokesperson, Imam Imam, in Sokoto on Monday, April 2, 2018, the governor disclosed this during a review meeting on the progress of routine immunization in Sokoto.

He said, "The recent Lot Quality Assurance Survey (LQAS) by the National Bureau of Statistics and partners have clearly outlined the progress we have made in that direction. More still needs to be done and we will not relent on our efforts.

"Within this period under review, Sokoto has come tops on issues of vaccine security, vaccine availability, vaccine quality and vaccine accountability.

"Two years ago, we had 205 centres offering RI in the state. Today, the number is 567. Our target is to have as many of these centres across the state as possible. We want to ensure that all communities in Sokoto, no matter how small or remote, have access to functional health facilities that will offer routine immunization to our children.

"We have also enhanced our advocacy by involving religious and traditional leaders and this has led to tremendous progress.

"We thank our partners, especially Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, UNICEF, USAID and many others for their dedication and commitment to ensuring all our children are immunized against preventable diseases."

Sokoto wages war on poverty, illiteracy

Tambuwal further said the government will expand its social intervention programs with a view to empowering the people to fight poverty, illiteracy and diseases.

"We believe that tackling poverty and enhancing access to education will play important roles in improving the overall living condition of the people, especially those at the rural areas," Tambuwal stated.