Home > News > Local >

Sokoto government, BoI to disburse N2bn to small businesses

In Sokoto Government, BoI to disburse N2bn to small businesses

The state government said it has released its counterpart fund of N1 billion to BoI for the scheme.

  • Published:
Sokoto government, BoI to disburse N2bn to small businesses play

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has reshuffled his cabinet in a bid to improve service delivery

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sokoto State government and the Bank of Industries (BoI) will disburse the sum of N2 billion to support small scale businesses in the state.

Already, the state government said it has released its counterpart fund of N1 billion to BoI for the scheme.

Imam Imam, the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, stated this while fielding questions from reporters in his office in Sokoto.

"All necessary processes have been concluded and we expect disbursements to start soon after a thorough screening by both the Sokoto State Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency (SOSMEDA) and the BoI.

"We hope to support these entrepreneurs to enable them improve on their businesses. A large section of the beneficiaries will be women. By engaging more female entrepreneurs, government is seeking to enhance their economic status which will have ripple effect on the economy of the state in general.

"As for all the beneficiaries, we believe this support will allow them to be more self-reliant and create additional employment opportunities," he added.

The media aide noted that the terms of the MoU with the Bank of Industry stipulate that the N2 billion fund will focus on micro, small and medium scale enterprises.

"This is important because SMEs are critical component in implementing the industrialization policy of this administration.

"Sokoto state government is determined to give the people all the required support to improve their businesses. The government thereby urges our entrepreneurs, businessmen and women to partner with government to ensure the success of this important policy," he stated.

Imam said government will continue to explore avenues to support businesses in the state, adding that government's decision to set up SOSMEDA was done to harness the potential in the sector for the benefit of the citizenry.

"As you are aware, the role of small scale enterprises in changing the fortune of a given society cannot be over-emphasized. Globally, there has been decisive shift of emphasis from the capital intensive, large scale industrial projects to small and medium scale industries because of their enormous potentials for rapid and sustainable development.

"Apart from their prospect of ensuring a self-reliant industrialization, in terms of ability to rely largely on local raw materials, small scale enterprises are also in a better place to boost employment and guarantee a more even distribution of development in the state, especially the rural areas," he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force NPF commences free 2018 recruitmentbullet
2 Buhari 3 appointees president hasn't sacked in spite of corruption...bullet
3 IBB How 'Maradona' threw his spokesperson under the busbullet

Related Articles

Tambuwal Sokoto Gov names new cabinet, here are the new bosses
Education 1,500 NYSC corps members complete skills acquisition training in Sokoto
Alex Ekwueme South-East Governors honour former Vice President
Bishop Matthew Kukah Fixing Nigeria requires more than God-fearing leader
In Sokoto State Government spends N4bn on pension, gratuity in 2 years
Bafarawa Ex-governor believes politicians are behind herdsmen-farmers clash
In Sokoto Government signs MoU with Goronyo Sugar Company for new factory
Dahiru Musdapher Governor Tambuwal says late ex-CJN was a jurists’ jurist

Local

Pall bearers carry coffins during a funeral service last month for people killed during clashes between cattle herders and farmers in Nigeria's Benue state
Defence Nigeria to send troops to restive central states: army
This is how Kassim Afegbua's week has gone
Kassim Afegbua This is how IBB spokesperson's week has gone
NHIS workers protest against Yusuf's reinstatement by Buhari
NHIS Union workers protest against Yusuf's reinstatement by Buhari
Prof. Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
Usman Yusuf HMO kicks against reinstatement of NHIS boss