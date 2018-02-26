Sokoto Gov Tambuwal appoints new aides

news

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Hon Umar Bature and Architect Ibrahim Al-Mustapha as Special Advisers on Cooperation and Integration; and Infrastructure respectively.

Alhaji Akibu Dalhatu has been appointed Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment and Mobilisation and Dr. Rabi’u Alkali has received the nod as Adviser on Poultry Development.

Aminu Hassan Shagari has been appointed Adviser on matters related to people with disability.

A statement issued Monday in Sokoto by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the postings followed the swearing-in of the advisers by the Governor at a ceremony in Government House.

Service

Speaking at the event, Tambuwal admonished the new appointees to dedicate themselves to the service of the people.

“You are all seasoned politicians with large appeal at the grassroot level. We are now tapping from your wealth of experience to enable us render quality service to the people of Sokoto state.

“Always bear in mind that the position you are holding is that of trust given to us by the citizens. You must strive to keep that trust with hard work, diligence, and fear of Allah,” he added.

Redeployment

Tambuwal also approved the redeployment of some permanent secretaries and posting of new ones in the state civil service.

Those affected are Abdullahi Bala Sokoto who has been moved from ministry of health to the ministry of basic and secondary education; Abubakar Muhammed has been moved to the ministry of science and technology while Muhammed Bello Idris will take charge in the newly-created ministry for energy resources.

In the same vein, Pharmacist Al-Mustapha Othman Ali has been moved from Government House to ministry of health, Umar Muhammad Wali will take charge in the ministry for rural development while Hassan Maccido has been moved from Admin and General Services to Careers and Special Services.

Similarly, Dadi Adare is the new Permanent Secretary in the ministry of animal health and fisheries development, Haruna Ahmad Tambuwal is taking charge at the Local Government Service Commission while Muhammad Sani Audu will now take charge of affairs at the ministry of home affairs.

The statement said all the appointments are with immediate effect.