Sokoto begins training of 3374 primary school teachers

As part of efforts to overcome challenges bedeviling the education sector, 3374 primary school teachers in Sokoto State have started an intensive training program to update their knowledge and acquaint themselves with modern teaching techniques.

The training, executed under the Teacher Professional Development Programme of the state Universal Basic Education Board, will be attended by teachers in the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal restated the commitment of his administration to improve the capacity of teachers in the state through regular training and re-training.

Represented by the state commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Muhammad Jabbi Kilgori, Tambuwal said the measure was necessary in order to provide quality education in the state.

He said, "Training and retraining of teachers is necessary so as to successfully achieve the desired objective in education in the state."

The workshop, which is organised in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), is also aimed at building the capacity of the beneficiaries in the state.

Tambuwal said the state government would continue to give priority attention to the education sector to ensure effective teaching/ learning in the schools.

"As you are aware, for the third year running, the education sector got the highest budgetary allocation of over N67.5 billion, representing 26.1 per cent of the total estimates.

"So with the attention given to teachers' welfare, quality and commitment will surely improve the standard of our learning environment in the state.

"I believe with the highly resource persons to conduct this workshop, we will successfully achieve the desired need of improving the capacity of our teachers," he added.

The Governor called on the participants to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their knowledge and ensure the success of the training.

In his remarks, NOUN's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, commended the state government's efforts toward providing quality education in the state.

Adamu, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Joy Eyisi, said "The Sokoto state government's effort in ensuring qualitative education could not be over emphasized.

"This will go a long way in ensuring quality education for the citizens and enable more productive and developed society."

The Executive Chairman Sokoto SUBEB, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, expressed appreciation to the state government for its support to ensure the success of the workshop.

"It is my sincere hope that the participants will utilise the knowledge gained from the training to improve the standard of education in the state.

"The aim of the workshop is to promote their ability to teach effectively in the 21st century with a view to making them effective. This is meant to build capacity of Principals of schools."