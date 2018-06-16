Pulse.ng logo
Social vices: Emir urges parents to monitor children

Social vices: Emir urges parents to monitor children

Chindo-Yamusa III, a first class traditional ruler, made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message to his subjects in his palace in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

The Emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa play

The Emir of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo Yamusa

(Independent Newspapers Nigeria)
The Emir of Keffi in Nasarawa State, Dr Shehu Chindo-Yamusa III, has urged parents and guardians to monitor and prevent their children against the intake of hard drugs and engaging in social vices for the good of the society.

Chindo-Yamusa III, a first class traditional ruler, made the call in his Eid-el-Fitr message to his subjects in his palace in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that consumption of hard drugs by some youths had affected their lives and their education negatively, hence the need for parents to closely monitor their wards to curb the growing menace.

The monarch also appealed to Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, unity and development of the country, adding that peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

The emir maintained that sustained prayers by Nigerians would overcome devilish acts threatening the peaceful co-existence of the country.

Chindo-Yamusa III added that Eid-el-Fitr is not only for merry making, but a time to emulate what Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was sent by Almighty God to preach to humanity.

The traditional ruler said that Prophet Muhammad preaches peace, love and unity, while urging Muslims to emulate his good attributes in order to enjoy the blessings of Allah here and in the hereafter.

We must maintain and use the good lessons of the Ramadan which includes brotherhood, bond of charity and love sharing, among others, in the interest of peace.

“Muslims worldwide should endeavour to continue to sustain their good acts and behaviour beyond the one-month period of the Ramadan fast, so that we would continue to get Allah’s blessings and favour,” he said.

He also called on Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace with one another irrespective of religious, political and ethnic differences.

Besides, Chindo-Yamusa III enjoined Nigerians to embrace good government policies and programmes in the interest of national development.

He further urged his subjects to continue to embrace agriculture considering its importance to national economic development.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Keffi Central Mosque, Alhaji Muhammadu Auwal, charged Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to the teaching of the Holy Qur’an in the interest of peace and national development.

The cleric also called on Muslims to shun all negative acts capable of tarnishing their personal integrity, the image of the state and the country at large.

