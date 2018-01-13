Home > News > Local >

Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky thanks DSS for taking care of him

The Shiite leader, who spoke to newsmen on Saturday, January 13, 2018, said that he is alive and well.

Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has thanked the Department of State Services (DSS) for taking care of him and allow him access to his doctors.

This is coming after unconfirmed reports of his death spread on social media recently.

This is the first time the Shiite leader is speaking in public after he was arrested, following a clash between his members and the Army in Kaduna.

El-Zakzaky, who has reportedly been in the custody of the DSS, thanked Nigerians for their prayers.

According to Channels TV, the Shiite leader, who spoke to newsmen on Saturday, January 13, 2018, said that he is alive and well.

You will recall that a Federal High Court had ordered that El-Zakzaky  be unconditionally released in 2016.

FG is taking good care of El-Zakzaky

In June 2017, the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed said that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was not in detention as.

Speaking to Channels TV, the minister revealed that the cleric was actually living with his family in a house provided by the Federal Government for his own benefit.

