Shettima :  Borno state Governor presents 2018 appropriation bill

news

Governor Kashim Shettima presented the 2018 appropriation bill of over N170.2 billion to the Borno State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

During the presentation of the bill tagged 'Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment’, Governor Shettima said:

“During the 2017 fiscal year, the state government made deliberate efforts to reconstruct or rehabilitate all the major institutional structures and residential buildings in the various local government areas which were wantonly destroyed by the insurgents.

“I am happy to announce that most of the schools, health centres, and residential houses in some of the local governments destroyed during the insurgency have been reconstructed and services fully restored.

“These local governments include Konduga, Damasak, Dikwa, Askira/Uba, Kaga and Mafa. Also, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these local governments as well as those from Damboa, Ngala and Monguno, have been safely returned to their homes.

“To ensure that these IDPs are engaged in some economic ventures, the state government, during the period under review has undertaken the training of the youths and women in skills acquisition and also provided them with entrepreneurship kits and farm inputs.

“Building materials have also been distributed to some of the IDPs to rebuild their homes,” the Governor said

According to CHANNELS TV, the education sector got the highest allocation of twenty-seven billion naira (N27billion), while over N17.7 billion is allocated to healthcare, infrastructures, consumables and other related needs.

Furthermore, N9.8 billion will be deployed to complete the reconstruction of destroyed communities, rehabilitation and resettlement of victims of Boko Haram insurgency. N8 billion is set aside for agriculture.

Article by Misthura Otubu