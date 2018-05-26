Home > News > Local >

Shell pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export

Shell Company's pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export

Following the leak, the SPDC said it deployed containment booms and mobilised its oil spill response teams to clean the sites.

  • Published:
Shell pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export play

Workers subcontracted by Shell Oil Company clean up an oil spill from an abandoned Shell Petroleum Development Company well in Oloibiri, Niger Delta.

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has confirmed four leak points on its Trans Ramos Pipeline in Delta State.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 25, the company said it shut down production as soon as the leaks were noticed on Thursday, April 24.

The SPDC said it also deployed containment booms and mobilised its oil spill response teams to clean the sites.

"In line with Nigerian oil and gas industry regulations, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) team comprising security and regulatory agencies as well as community representatives and SPDC personnel was constituted and deployed to the sites," the statement said.

According to the JIV team, four leak points on the pipeline were confirmed. It also identified the impacted areas in Odimodi community of the state.

The Shell Pernis facility, based in the port of Rotterdam, can process more than 400,000 barrels of petroleum products a day play Shell pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export (AFP/File)

 

The company, however, noted that the cause of the leaks is yet to be determined as it is working on further site preparation and mobilisation of specialised equipment to the swamps for safe excavation of the pipeline for inspection.

"The JIV team is expected to return to the sites as soon as possible to complete the investigation process," the statement said.

Last week, the oil firm declared force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude.

The Force majeure is a legal clause that allows companies to cancel or delay deliveries due to unforeseen circumstances.

ALSO READ: Nigerian widows seek to sue Shell in Dutch courts

The force majeure declared on Bonny Light exports came after a leak on the 200,000 to 240,000 bpd Trans-Forcados pipeline had also forced a shutdown.

The developments will reportedly reduce Nigeria's oil export.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Budget 2018 Here's what recently passed appropriation bill means for...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala 'Jonathan bribed lawmakers with N17B to pass budget'bullet
3 Ajaokuta Steel Company Pulse finds out why this facility has never...bullet

Related Articles

Shell UK Court to deliver judgment on Friday in oil spill dispute with Nigeria’s Bodo community
In Niger Delta NAF to partner Shell coys in Nigeria, deploy unmanned vehicles to secure oil installations
PIB Don't bribe lawmakers, Saraki tells oil firms
US Investment Meeting Ibe Kachikwu debunks Sanusi's claim
Malabu Oil Deal Ex-AGF Adoke reportedly admits on tape he knew deal was "presidential scam"
Malabu Oil Scam There's a fresh delay in the Shell, Eni trial and here's why

Local

Humanity is worth everything…
Children’s Day UNICEF pledges commitment to end violence against children
President Muhammadu Buhari (middle), Lai Mohammed
Lai Nigeria more transparent, accountable under Buhari - Minister
PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections - Obasanjo
Obasanjo EFCC reportedly begins probe of '$16bn spent on power' under ex-president
Ebonyi Governor, Umahi appoints new SSG
David Umahi Governor appoints former ambassador, minister as chairmen of rice mills