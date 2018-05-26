Shell pipeline leak to cause reduction in Nigeria's oil export

news

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) has confirmed four leak points on its Trans Ramos Pipeline in Delta State.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 25, the company said it shut down production as soon as the leaks were noticed on Thursday, April 24.

The SPDC said it also deployed containment booms and mobilised its oil spill response teams to clean the sites.

"In line with Nigerian oil and gas industry regulations, a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) team comprising security and regulatory agencies as well as community representatives and SPDC personnel was constituted and deployed to the sites," the statement said.

According to the JIV team, four leak points on the pipeline were confirmed. It also identified the impacted areas in Odimodi community of the state.

The company, however, noted that the cause of the leaks is yet to be determined as it is working on further site preparation and mobilisation of specialised equipment to the swamps for safe excavation of the pipeline for inspection.

"The JIV team is expected to return to the sites as soon as possible to complete the investigation process," the statement said.

Last week, the oil firm declared force majeure on exports of Bonny Light crude.

The Force majeure is a legal clause that allows companies to cancel or delay deliveries due to unforeseen circumstances.

The force majeure declared on Bonny Light exports came after a leak on the 200,000 to 240,000 bpd Trans-Forcados pipeline had also forced a shutdown.

The developments will reportedly reduce Nigeria's oil export.