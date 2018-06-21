Pulse.ng logo
Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Buhari’s comment on 2018 budget

Buhari accused the lawmakers introducing 6,403 projects of their own amounting to N578 billion to the budget.

  Published:
Shehu Sani

(PM NEWS Nigeria)
Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to President Buhari’s comment on the 2018 budget.

Buhari, while signing the budget on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, said that the changes made by the lawmakers will affect his administration’s policies.

According to the President, the lawmakers introduced 6,403 projects of their own amounting to N578 billion to the budget.

Buhari said he had to sign the 2018 budget so as not to slow down the pace of recovery of the country’s economy.

Sura the tailor

In his reaction, Sani indirectly accused the President of travelling around the world and abandoning the budget.

In a post on Twitter, the lawmaker said “If you take your fabrics to the shop of SURA DE TAILOR & asked him to make Agbada for you, then you travelled round the world for seven months, your clothes will be made in seven months; And it may not be Agbada, it may be Kaftan; that is if you are lucky your fabrics is not missing.”

ALSO READ: Senator Shehu Sani says APC supporting injustice, threatens to leave

 

Buhari lacks capacity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in its reaction to Buhari’s comment, said that the President has rubbished Nigeria before investors.

The party also said that the President lacks the capacity to implement the 2018 budget.

