The senator representing Kaduna Central in the upper legislative chamber, Shehu Sani, has called for the installation of bomb detectors and cameras in mosques and schools across northern Nigeria.

The senator's suggestion arrives on the heels of bomb attacks in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in which over 60 persons were killed in a mosque and market.

The suicide attacks carried out by young boys, bore the hallmark of terrorist group Boko Haram.

“In view of the dastardly attack on Mubi mosque and others, we will insist on the need for government to provide worship centers and schools with bomb detectors and cameras and train clerics on preventive security measures”, Sani shared on his Twitter page.

Boko Haram continues to mount attacks

Nigeria's government and military have long maintained that the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat.

But there has been no let-up in attacks in the northeast, particularly in Borno state, adjacent to Adamawa, which has been the epicentre of the violence.

Boko Haram seeks to establish a hardline Islamic state in northeast Nigeria. The sect has killed at least 20,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since 2009.