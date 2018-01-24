SGF stops Shittu from sharing Buhari re-election campaign caps

news

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, recently stopped communications minister, Adebayo Shittu from sharing President Buhari's re-election campaign fez caps at the FEC meeting.

TheCable reports that Shittu, who wore the re-election campaign fez-cap, was stopped by the SGF on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 before the full commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

It was also reported that Shittu, who had brought along with him a ‘Ghana-Must-Go’ bag containing the caps which had the inscription ‘Continuity 19: Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo,’ was barred from sharing the fez caps before the arrival of the President, who chaired the meeting.

It was further gathered that Shittu later handed over the bag to the council’s secretariat staff members, who are in charge of distributing documents and other items used by FEC members after Boss Mustapha had walked up to him to stop the distribution.

Adebayo Shittu informs Buhari of a re-election campaign group

Shittu revealed that he had been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group ahead of the 2019 elections.

Shittu made the revelation on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari about the campaign organisation.

Shittu also disclosed that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20, 2018 saying Buhari’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

On Saturday, top politicians joined him for the flagging off of Buhari’s campaign office in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.