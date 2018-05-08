news

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has disclosed that his office will soon launch its upgraded N64.8 million website to help in President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption fight.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of Nigeria's Open Government week in Abuja on Monday, May 7, 2018, the SGF said the redesigned website will include a window for citizens' participation which is expected to keep public servants on their toes.

He said, "In two weeks, the office of the SGF will launch its upgraded website with a window for citizens' participation and links to the websites of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

"Therefore, political office holders and public servants should desist from looting public treasury as they are going to be watched."

Back in February 2018, the office of the SGF was forced to defend itself against media accusations that questioned how it had appropriated N65 million claimed to have been spent on the website which technological experts evaluated to be of basic quality .

In a statement signed by Director of Information, Lawrence Ojabo, Mustapha's office released a detailed explanation on how the N64,855,875 was spent.

He said the website would be built on the newest web technologies language as a new server infrastructure would be installed. He also disclosed that part of the fund would go into training 50 people that will manage the website after it has been redesigned.

The statement read, "For purposes of clarification, the existing website, the screenshot of which was published by Premium Times, is undergoing redesign and upgrading to bring it in conformity with modern technology and requirements of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

"The OSGF is a critical hub of government that maintains a very high sense of accountability and transparency in all its transactions. The new website will further strengthen this core value as it will be built on the newest web technologies language, will be secured, fully managed locally, and hosted on a dedicated server. A new server infrastructure will be installed.

"The consultants to the project will in addition train not less than 50 officers that will facilitate timely updates and ensure very robust content management system.

"Other components include new home and adjoining pages, HTML, CSS, Javascript compliance, and providing annual technical service support; acquisition of various high end systems including deployment of DL380 GEN9 E%-2629V4 US server, 2x1TB SATA – HPE Part#867448-S01; HP All-in one Desktops/Intel Processor/8GB RAM/500GB HDD/17” Screen/Windows 10; Training of web masters and web content Providers; Apple MacBook 2.7GHz, Corei7, 16GB RAM, 512SSD, 15.4” Display, Retina Display, Radeon Pro 560 with 4GB memory, etc."

"The award of the contract for the website followed the pre-requisites of the Public Procurement Act 2007, before it was awarded on October 17, 2017. The emphasis of the OSGF under the leadership of Boss Mustapha on value for money and judicious application of public resources will never be vitiated for any reason.

"It is expected that the new website will meet the expectations of a highly sophisticated, dynamic, online-savvy media-consuming public.

"This is in line with the civil service reforms strategy which calls for greater openness, transparency, and public responsiveness in Government agencies in their delivery on policies and programmes.

"Accordingly, the new website when completed in a few weeks will include more windows, platforms, and links to various agencies to enable citizens, interested persons in the business of Government from around the globe to interact more easily with Government organizations and officials, provide an effective management information system and enhance public participation and ownership of Government programmes and policies."

There's wrong perception about rate of corruption in Nigeria - SGF

While speaking on Monday, May 7, the SGF also dismissed a February 2018 report where Nigeria was ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world in Transparency International 's 2017 corruption perception index (CPI).

He said foreign parties cannot properly tell the story of the rate of corruption in the country like Nigerians could.

"Several statistics have been bandied by third parties about the rate of corruption in Nigeria but what they do not understand is the context and contours of corruption in Nigeria. That is why they end up creating a wrong perception about our nation.

"On our part, we would evolve an efficient and reliable mechanism for self-evalution because they cannot tell our corruption story better than us," he said.