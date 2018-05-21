SGF, Boss Mustapha, finally unveils upgraded N64.8m website

news

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has finally unveiled an upgraded website of his office that cost N64.8 million on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The website, www.osgf.gov.ng, was unveiled during a brief event at the SGF's office in Abuja on Monday, as he noted the importance of making information readily available to Nigerians for more transparent governance.

Back in February 2018, the office of the SGF was forced to defend itself against media accusations that questioned how it had appropriated N65 million claimed to have been spent on the website which technological experts evaluated to be of basic quality .

While speaking on Moday, Mustapha said, "There was a contract in 2017. The figure in public domain. It is about N64m including procurement of laptops, training, consultancy services.

"The contract was awarded by the Bureau of Public Procurement in accordance with the Procurement Act,” Mustapha said when he was asked the cost of the upgrade."

He said the money allocated to the project was used to upgrade the site and procure laptops as well as train officials and pay for consultancy services.

He disclosed that the motivation behind upgrading the website is fueled by the drive of his office to operate a functional site that delivers information about President Muhammadu Buhari's administration directly to the Nigerian public.

According to him, the old website was based on old technology with limited features that don't match up to the new features on the upgraded site.

He also noted that the platform will offer members of the public an opportunity to request information, submit ideas and lodge complaints about public offices and officials which will prompt timely responses.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of Nigeria's Open Government week in Abuja on Monday, May 7, 2018, the SGF said the redesigned website would include a window for citizens' participation which is expected to keep public servants on their toes. He warned that political office holders and public servants should desist from looting public treasury as they are going to be watched.

Olusegun Adekunle, the Permanent Secretary, General Services, Office of the SGF, added that each of the six offices in the SGF's office will have content managers that will upload content on the site meant to inform the general public about government activities.

According to a previous statement signed by the OSGF's Director of Information, Lawrence Ojabo, consultants will train not less than 50 officers that will facilitate timely updates and ensure a very robust content management system.