Seriake Dickson :  Governor calls for bi-partisan approach to restructuring Nigeria

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged the Federal Government to set up a bi-partisan body to develop framework for the restructuring of the country.

Dickson in statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo on Monday in Yenagoa, said restructuring debate should cut across party lines as the issues at stake were relevant and fundamental.

He said the bi-partisan body should consist of federal officials, political parties, governors, state and national assemblies, organised labour, socio-cultural organizations and other critical stakeholders.

The governor also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently take steps to unite country as the nation go through a difficult phase in its history.

Dickson believes that proponents of restructuring “are true patriots”, adding that the National Assembly alone would not be able to amend the Constitution sufficiently to address concerns and fears of Nigerians.

“The present attitude of the Federal Government and the President on the issue of restructuring is something I disagree with."

“I believe that this country has to have a meeting and discuss how we can make Nigeria more stable, prosperous and a Nigeria that can last and stand the test of time."

“Those of us talking about restructuring are the true lovers of this country. There are those who feel they have advantages they want to protect and preserve, so they want the status quo maintained."

“In that case, you are either talking about individual, regional or ethnic interests, so such people are not talking of the Nigerian interest."

“Those of us calling for restructuring are protecting and preserving Nigeria’s corporate interest. The buck stops at the table of Mr. President. He has got to rise up to the occasion and unify this country more."

“The country is too divided and left to drift for too long with this division. The division is getting deeper and deeper by the day and that is not good for the country we love."

“Nobody should tell anybody in Bayelsa or any Ijaw or Niger Delta man that they love Nigeria more than us."

“They don’t even understand the sacrifices we are making to keep Nigeria going. So, when we talk about restructuring, we are talking as Nigerian patriots.” Dickson stated.