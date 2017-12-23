Home > News > Local >

Seriake Dickson :  Bayelsa State Governor presents 2018 Appropriation Bill

The Bill will focus mainly on the consolidation and completion of ongoing projects in the state.

  • Published:
Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson

(Punch)
Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson in Yenagoa, the State’s capital presented the appropriation bill for the 2018 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly On Friday, December 22, 2017.

According to PM NEWS, Dickson described the outgoing year as “groundbreaking and challenging”, as the Governors expressed his hope that there would be increased revenue in the federal allocation as was the case in the last two quarters of the year.

The Bill tagged “ Finishing Strong on Development, Stability and Prosperity Volume one” would focus mainly on the consolidation and completion of ongoing projects in the state.

The appropriation bill is estimated to be over two hundred and ninety five billion naira (N295 billion) of which the estimated capital expenditure is about one hundred and forty seven billion naira (N146.9 billion).

According to Governor Dickson, the Ministry allocated the most share is the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure with over thirty six billion naira (N36 billion), while the education and health sector got twenty-two billion naira (N22 billion) and eight point five billion naira (N8.5billion) respectively.

The governor promised to sustain the reforms in the State’s public sector, especially in relation to payroll fraud, which will enable the government lift the existing embargo on employment.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Benson Konbowei appealed to the Governor to ensure prompt payment of workers salaries. He said,

I wish that the cry of the people is addressed. And I know the cry is not just about whether you are doing anything, you are even over-performing. But there is one cry: that is the late payment of salaries and late attendance to the projects that you have generously earmarked for the development of the state.

Article by Misthura Otubu

