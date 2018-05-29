Home > News > Local >

Senator Shehu Sani analyses highs and lows of Buhari's govt

Shehu Sani Senator analyses highs and lows of Buhari's government

The Senator also scored Buhari's administration low in the areas of respect for human rights and the protection of human lives.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Shehu Sani analyses highs and lows of Buhari's government play

Senator Shehu Sani

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) has expressed mixed feeling on the three years administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Domestic and Foreign Debts, said in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) in Kaduna on Tuesday that in spite of visible achievements, the administration scored low in some areas.

“The nation under this government has recorded achievements in the areas of fighting corruption, self sufficiency, economy and completion of projects.

“So, if we look around very well, we will realize that this present administration has delivered on its campaign promises and has also lived up to the speech delivered during the inauguration three years ago.”

ALSO READ: Governor el-Rufai rains curses on Senator Shehu Sani, 2 others

Sani, a human right activist, however, scored the administration low in the areas of respect for human rights and the protection of human lives.

He also expressed concern over alleged attempt by the executive to encroach the separation of power principle enshrined in the country’s Constitution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Adamawa Mubi cholera update: 434 cases recorded, with 13 deathsbullet
2 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's addressbullet

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Gov El-Rufai’s outbursts, curses
Codeine Senator Shehu Sani reacts to BBC documentary
Shehu Sani Senator invites Kanye West to Nigeria for a lesson on slave trade
El-Rufai Governor uses Qur'an verse to attack Shehu Sani, others on Facebook
Shehu Sani Senator calls for bomb detectors in mosques, schools
Shehu Sani Senator says Nigeria becoming an AK-47 nation
In Kaduna Senators Hunkuyi, Shehu Sani set to dump APC

Local

Governor Fayose says Fayemi will be disgraced
Fayose Gov says Adeyeye’s defection to APC won’t affect PDP’s fortune
Gang invades school, reportedly rapes 15 girls in Abia
Methodist Girls Abia Gang invades dormitory, reportedly rapes 15 students
PDP Chairman says this is Buhari’s last Democracy Day as President
Uche Secondus PDP Chairman says this is Buhari’s last Democracy Day as President
WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi
Adamawa Cholera Outbreak WHO deploys 39 staff to Mubi