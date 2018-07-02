Pulse.ng logo
Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's fraud case shifted until Oct. 2

The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday adjourned the trial of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, until Oct. 2 following the elevation of the judge trying the case.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought Nwaoboshi to court on a two-count charge of money laundering and fraud.

Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta North in the National Assembly, was arraigned alongside two companies namely: Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Mohammed Idris had granted the senator bail on self-recognition as a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and set down the case for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on June 20, EFCC had opened the case for the prosecution and called two witnesses who were subsequently cross-examined.

The court then adjourned the case for a continuation of trial.

Justice Idris is on the list of judges recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation to the Court of Appeal.

On Monday at the Federal High Court, the accused and his team of lawyers were present in court for trial, but were informed by the court’s Registrar that no directives had been given for either a re-assignment or transfer of the case.

The registrar said that since it was common knowledge that Justice Idris had been elevated to the appellate court, it will be safer to adjourn the case for mention until after the court’s long vacation scheduled to begin from July 9.

Following a consensus by counsel, the case was consequently adjourned until Oct. 2 for mention.

The EFCC had alleged that the accused committed the offences between May and June 2014 in Lagos.

ALSO READ: Court remands Senator Nwaoboshi in Ikoyi Prison

Nwaoboshi was said to have acquired a property, Guinea House, Marine Road in Apapa, Lagos, for the sum of N805 million.

According to the charge, the accused ought to have known that N322 million out of the purchase sum formed part of proceeds of an unlawful act.

The amount allegedly transferred to the vendors by order of Suiming Electrical Ltd.

Suiming Electrical was said to have on May 14, 2014, aided Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch to commit money laundering.

The offences contravened Sections 15(2), (d), 15 (3) and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Act.

