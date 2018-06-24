Senator Omo-Agege's supporters disrupt Buhari’s speech

news

Supporters of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta state reportedly disrupted the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention while President Buhari was making his speech.

Leadership Newspaper reports that violence ensued over a disagreement, disrupting proceedings at the venue.

Omo-Agege and the Senate mace

You will recall that Senator Omo-Agege allegedly led thugs into the national assembly complex to steal the Senate's mace.

The lawmaker was also subsequently arrested by the Police following the incident which occurred on April 18, 2018.

Buhari Vs Oyegun

Also, the security personnel attached to the outgoing APC Chairman, John Oyegun have clashed with the advance security team of President Buhari.

According to Vanguard, Oyegun’s men, who arrived the venue around 2:00pm tried to force themselves and were resisted by the President’s advance team, leading to a fight.

This prompted the other presidential details to come to the rescue of their personnel and succeeded in pushing Oyegun’s men out of the venue, refusing them entry.