Home > News > Local >

Senator Lidani hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage

Joshua Lidani Gombe Senator hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage

The protesters are angry with the lawmaker for abandoning them since he was elected three years ago.

  • Published:
Senator Lidani hides in emir's palace as protesters hold him hostage play

Senator Joshua Lidani

(News Herald)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gombe lawmaker, Senator Joshua Lidani, has had to seek refuge in the residence of the traditional ruler of Talasse town, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area, after he was approached by protesters to "answer some of their questions."

According to a live Facebook update by an activist, Ibrahim Wala, on Monday, April 2, 2018, the lawmaker representing Gombe South senatorial district had paid an unscheduled visit to Talasse town where protesters say he has neglected since he was elected in 2015.

Wala said, "I think it is important for people to understand that our politicians are becoming some form of threat to us. I'm getting a situation report from Gombe state - Balanga local government, there is a situation going on.

"There is a kind of standoff between some of the youth of Balanga local government. They are calling on the senator representing Gombe south, Joshua Lidani who is on a visit to the local government headquarters. He is having difficulty getting out of the local government.

"It appears all the youth in the area are saying 'no', they don’t want to see him, they want him to account for his stewardship.

"Ever since he was appointed, he abandoned them, he has never gone to see them for a day. Today he paid a visit there."

A protester in Talasse who spoke to Wala on the phone reported that the former deputy governor had "refused to visit Talasse since his election despite several appeals."

He said the lawmaker also refused to answer or return calls from the people of his constituency "only for him to sneak in today" to meet with political associates as the 2019 elections approach.

He also revealed that youths had put up several blockades on other roads and villages where the lawmaker could sneak through to escape.

"Apart from those at the emir's palace, several youth groups have also blocked all other roads the senator may seek to sneak out, not just in Talasse here, but other villages along the road as well," he said.

According to him, police officers had been called to the scene but they had to retreat to a distance to avoid confrontation with protesters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock youbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl still in Boko Haram custody reportedly...bullet
3 Anti-Corruption War FG names 6 PDP looters who stole money from treasurybullet

Related Articles

Melaye Police rearrest notorious jailbreakers linked to Senator
Buhari President's aide says social media is a problem for Nigeria
Saraki Senate initiates 2 bills to fight drug abuse
Ibrahim Mantu PDP says former deputy senate president acted on his own
In Yobe Senate wants remaining missing schoolgirls rescued
Benue Killings Senate invites IGP over failure to arrest suspects
Idris Ibrahim Senator Misau on war path with Police IG after corruption allegation
Joshua Lidani Gombe lawmaker tells Nigerians to go back to God

Local

Jonathan's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
Jonathan Ex-President's aide, Omokri, releases list of APC looters
14-year-old Boko Haram terrorist surrenders to Army
Boko Haram 14-year-old terrorist surrenders to Army
Used needles and pipes on the table, white powder, crystals, vodka…ahhhh…
Saraki Senate moves to end drug abuse
Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo
Easter Catholic bishop tasks families on proper child upbringing