Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe arrested for supporting IPOB - Lawyer

The lawyer also told newsmen on Saturday, June 23, 2018, that the lawmaker was accused of gun running.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN) has revealed that the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested his client for supporting the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB). play

According to the Senator’s counsel, this was contained in a search warrant dated June 2, 2018, which the DSS brought during their search.

DSS raid

The DSS carried out a raid on the home of the Senator around 5:45pm on Friday, June, 22, 2018.

Punch reports that the operatives cordoned the lawmaker’s house in an exercise that lasted for over five hours.

IPOB connection

Senator Abaribe, an two others; a Jewish High Chief Priest, Immanuu-El Shalom Okabemadu and a Chartered Accountant, Tochukwu Uchendu, signed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s bail bond when he was granted bail by Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Abaribe however filed an application at the Federal High Court Abuja asking to be discharged as Nnamdi Kanu’s surety in October 2017, following Kanu’s reported disappearance after the Nigeria Army allegedly stormed his house during its exercise - Operation Python Dance in Abia state.

Official statement

Ume, in a statement obtained from Daily post, said “Yesterday (Friday) in the forenoon hours, our Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe, a high ranking senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was arrested by officers of state security services.

“The articulate senator who has contributed a lot to our nation building effort is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“His arrest was as shocking as it was curious. As his counsel, I have, long ago, complied with DSS stipulation for meeting with its detainees.

“I have also requested for a meeting with the DG of the service to know the reason for his arrest.

“All fell into refusal ears. At about 4:45pm, I was alerted that officers of the services were heading to the senator’s residence.

“I had to break my long wait at the DSS Headquarters and rushed to the senator’s residence.

“This man is a known strong voice of the Igbo nation; hence this is a clamp down on the region.”

27 items seized

“Unfortunately, two of the 27 items include the two handsets of two USA citizens found in the house.

“One of the laptops taken included that of an educationist containing examination questions slated to be set for students on the 25th of June 2018.

“All pleas for these questions to be copied were refused.

“Senator Abaribe, the surety to Nnamadi Kanu, is to appear in court on 26th June 2018, but on 22nd June 2018, Senator Abaribe was arrested and detained incommunicado,” the lawyer added.

Meanwhile, Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called for the immediate release of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

