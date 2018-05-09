Home > News > Local >

Mubi bomb blast: Senate urges security agencies to beef up security

The upper chamber also urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to the affected areas.

The Senate on Wednesday urged security agencies to beef up security in Mubi, Adamawa North Senatorial District, following bomb blast attack in the area.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion on “The Twin Bomb Blast in Mubi and the need for Immediate Action to Prevent Recurrence” by Sen. Binta Garba(APC-Adamawa) at plenary.

Binta noted that on May 1, “two suspected suicide bombers shattered the relative peace in Mubi and environs through a twin bomb explosion in a mosque.”

The lawmaker said the recent attacks had seriously brought back fears, not only in Mubi but also the entire Adamawa North Senatorial District.

“This will definitely affect businesses of the aream, especially Mubi, being a centre of the state.

Contributing, Sen. Gbenga Ashafa (APC-Lagos), called for the restructuring of the security apparatus to check the killings across the country.

After a Voice Vote by the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, the prayers of the motion were unanimously adopted by the senators.

