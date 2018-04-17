Senate transmits Age Reduction bill, 11 others to Buhari

Home > News > Local >

Finally, the Senate transmits #NotTooYoungToRun bill and eleven others to President Buhari for assent.

About 500 protesters in Nigeria, wearing white T-shirts and brandishing placards proclaiming "#NotTooYoungToRun", marched two kilometres to the National Assembly play Finally, Senate transmits #NotTooYoungToRun bill to Buhari for assent. (AFP)
The Nigeria Senate has resolved to transmit the Age Reduction (Not Too Young to Run) bill and eleven others to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The upper chamber resolution followed a motion entitled “Passage of Constitution (fourth) alteration bills, 2018”, sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerwmadu and forty-nine other senators.

The bills to be transmitted by the Senate include: Authorisation of Expenditure in absence of Appropriation Bill, Financial Autonomy of State Legislatures Bill, the Legislature Bill, Political Parties and Electoral Matters Bill, the Nigeria Police Force Bill and Restriction of Tenure of President and Governor Bill.

Others are: Submission from the Judiciary Bill, Determination of Pre-Election Matters Bill, Consequential Amendment on Civil Defence Bill, Procedure for Overriding Presidential Veto in Constitutional Alteration, and Timeline for the Presentation of Appropriation Bill.

Speaking at plenary on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan noted that while the Senate approved twenty-nine of the bills with the required two-third majority of members, the House of Representatives approved 21 of the bills with not less than two-third majority.

The senate then resolved while awaiting the resolutions of the houses of assembly, those ready could be sent for presidential assent.

The not too young to run bill seeks to reduce the minimum age requirement for elective positions in the country.

It was first passed by the senate and the house of representatives in July 2017.

Buhari influenced Not Too Young Movement

Lauretta Onochie has attributed the success of the Not Too Young Movement to President Buhari.

While speaking to the Nigerian Television Authority in a recent interview, the president's aide said his administration gave youths in the country the confidence to demand for more.

