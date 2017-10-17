The Nigerian Senate has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a 'substantive' minister of power.

Senator Francis Alimikhena gave the charge while contributing to a motion entitled: ‘The need for establish and delegate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to execute and operate major power sector development projects’.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Mustapha Bukar.

But in his contribution, Alimikhene argued that the sector needs a separate minister who would focus on improving the country’s power situation.

The Senate further called on Federal Government to immediately incorporate SPVs for the implementation of the following alternative energy projects: hydro, solar, and wind power projects;

The upper chamber urged the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to use gas as the source of energy for the Kaduna Project in accordance with the original project concept and the MOU signed with gas suppliers to complete the project as adequate provision has been made for the project in the 2017 Budget.

The Senate called on the federal government to employ qualified management team to take charge of the project development in the SPVs and gradually resource the companies in readiness for full operations when the projects are commissioned.

It urged the government to transfer all generation, transmission and rural electrification projects to the respective agencies for proper administration

Alimikhene's additional prayer was adopted after it was put to voice vote by the deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.