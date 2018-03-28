Home > News > Local >

Senate receives report on EFCC, DSS clash

EFCC, DSS Clash Senate receives committee report on incident

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, laid the report before the lawmakers during plenary.

  • Published:
Senate receives committee report on EFCC, DSS clash play

EFCC operatives. Inset: DSS officer

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate on Wednesday received the report of its Ad hoc Committee Investigating the clash between officers of EFCC, NIA and DSS on Nov. 21, 2017.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, laid the report before the lawmakers during plenary.

Sen. Fatima Rasaki seconded the motion for the report to be laid.

The Senate had in November. 2017, set up the committee to investigate the showdown between officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The face-off was said to have stemmed from EFCC’s attempted arrest of former directors- general of DSS, Ita Ekpeyong and NIA, Ayodele Oke.

ALSO READ: That clash between EFCC and DSS is really some hot mess

“The EFCC went to the residence of the former DG of DSS, Mr Ita Ekpeyong, to effect his arrest and the men of the DSS stopped the attempt.”

Alimikhena, however, told NAN that the report had been laid and was awaiting the day for the consideration of the report before he could pass any comment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Dear Ambode, shutting down Lagos for Buhari makes no sensebullet
2 Melaye Police place Senator on Interpol's wanted listbullet
3 Buhari President admits Nigeria under him is experiencing "very...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Senator sings at plenary, threatens to sue IGP for ‘mental assault’
2018 Budget NASS shifts approval to May
Fulani Herdsmen Senate to debate Danjuma’s statement Wednesday
Dino Melaye Police declare Kogi senator wanted
Melaye Suspects in Senator's gun case escape from police custody
Ibrahim Idris IGP ‘sacks’ Police commissioner who declared Melaye wanted
Senator's Salary Lawmakers collect additional N1.06m each every month

Local

Police, DSS storm NBA Ikeja branch office ahead of Buhari's visit
In Lagos Police, DSS storm NBA Ikeja branch office ahead of Buhari's visit
The King Center disowns award given to President Buhari by Martin Luther King Jr's family
Buhari The King Center disowns award given to President by Martin Luther King Jr's family
Workers are constantly in fear of losing their jobs.
Julius Berger Company gets 7-days ultimatum from plant operators over road projects
Ajaokuta Steel Plant
Ajaokuta Steel Plant Reps adopt 2 bills to prevent concession