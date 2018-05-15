Home > News > Local >

Senate receives report on 2018 budget

2018 Budget Senate receives report on this year’s appropriation bill

President Buhari had submitted the 2018 budget to the National Assembly in December 2017.

  • Published:
NASS shifts 2018 Budget approval to May play Senate receives report on 2018 budget (Twitter/Mbuhari)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, received the report on the 2018 budget – six months after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the document to the National Assembly.

Chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, Danjuma Goje, presented the budget to the upper legislative chamber at plenary on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki had assured President Buhari of the passage of the 2018 appropriation bill during their visit to the villa.

Similarly, Senate spokesman Sabi Abdullahi, said the 2018 budget would be passed on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

The National Assembly had blamed the delay in the passage of the 2018 budget on the failure of some heads of government agencies and parastatals to show up for their defence.

Some heads of agencies had accused some Senators of requesting for bribes.

The Senate denied this claim and requested the names of lawmakers asking for bribes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police arrest woman over murder of Nigerian diplomatbullet
2 Leah Sharibu Dapchi schoolgirl turns 15 in Boko Haram captivitybullet
3 United Airlines Nigerian woman allegedly kicked off flight after...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departure
Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki
Atiku Ex-VP says workers are Nigeria's greatest weapon
Political Commentary President Buhari should have been impeached a long time ago
Aminu Masari Katsina Gov tells Pulse how he dealt with killer herdsmen
Buhari 5 agriculture initiatives by President's administration he wants you to know about
Sabi Abdullahi Senate to pass 2018 budget on May 16
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, April 27, 2018]

Local

Buhari to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today
Buhari President to commission EFCC's new N24bn head office building today
National Assembly beefs up security as senator resumes today
Omo-Agege National Assembly beefs up security as senator resumes today
Charly boy leads anti-herdsmen protest to Ministry of Justice
Herdsmen Crisis Charly Boy leads protest to Ministry of Justice, demands proscription of killer herders
Rivers lawmakers condemn attack on judiciary complex
In Rivers Lawmakers condemn attack on judiciary complex