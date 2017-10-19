Home > News > Local >

Senate orders banks to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s accounts

Patience Jonathan Senate orders banks to unfreeze ex-first lady’s accounts

The Senate Committee observed that some of Patience Jonathan's accounts were frozen based on some administrative lapses.

  • Published:
Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan. play

Patience Jonathan, wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, on Wednesday, got a reprieve as the Senate Committee investigating the petitions against the freezing of her accounts, directed that they should be unfrozen.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, after subjecting the Management of four different banks, where the first lady had accounts, directed that those accounts not encumbered by any legal process be re-opened.

The Committee,  headed by Sen. Sam Anyanwu, observed that some of the accounts were frozen based on some administrative lapses.

According to the Committee, one of the accounts which is with the Stanbic IBTC Bank, had not breached any known law or due process.

The Committee also directed that the account with Zenith Bank must be re-opened because the court order which directed that it should be frozen had been vacated bpp

The committee members were particularly displeased with what they called arbitrary manner in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) used the banks to close the accounts without complying with due process of law.

After listening to the committee, bank executives present informed the lawmakers that the court order vacating the earlier ones relied upon by the EFCC to close the accounts were not made available to them.

Consequently, they promised to re-open those accounts having been made to known of the vacation order.

The committee expressed shock that the banks could rely on ordinary letter by the EFCC anticipating a favourable ruling to free Customers’ accounts.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Femi Adesina Buhari's spokesperson has a lot of growing up to dobullet
2 Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsabullet
3 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth...bullet

Related Articles

Patience Jonathan Ex-First Lady dares EFCC to provide proof she stole N17 billion
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, October 13, 2017]
Patience Jonathan EFCC links N2.1bn to ex-First Lady through dead mother's account
Patience Jonathan American diplomat describes ex-First Lady as arrogant
Patience Jonathan Ex-first lady sues EFCC for N2B damages and compensation
Diezani Alison-Madueke "You aren't coming home soon", presidential aide mocks ex-minister
Magu Reps issue arrest warrant on EFCC's acting chairman over Patience Jonathan's petition
Patience Jonathan 'Corruption was standard under your husband's govt', Buhari's aide mocks ex-first lady
Patience Jonathan I'm the most insulted first lady in Nigeria - ex-President's wife
Patience Jonathan Ex First Lady asks court to de-freeze her account

Local

Men of the FRSC at an accident scene (Illustration)
In Cross River 1 dead, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gully
Yakubu Gowon
Gowon Dogara showers encomium on ex-Head of State tribute at 85
Nigerian president, Buhari at a UN-meeting
Buhari President pays pension to former Biafran police officers
Chief of Army Staff, Maj. General Tukur Buratai
Crocodile Smile II Army extend operation in Cross River after 'huge success'