The Senate on Wednesday summoned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris, over the failure of the Police to arrest perpetrators of killings in Benue.

The Senate had on Jan. 16 given the IGP 14 days to arrest and investigate suspected perpetrators of the killings.

The resolution was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Sen. Joshua Lidani at plenary.

“The Senate had clearly resolved that the Inspector-General of Police be given two weeks to identify and arrest all those who perpetrated the killings in Benue on New Year Day.

“This resolution was passed and transmitted to the Inspector-General of Police.

“But, to the best of my knowledge and information, I believe no arrest has been made and no information has been brought to the Senate concerning the resolution that was passed to the Inspector-General of Police.

“I therefore, will like the Senate President to, in line with this resolution, compel the Inspector-General of Police to appear before the Senate and explain why he has not complied with the resolution,” Lidani said.

Similarly, Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara) reported that security situation in Zamfara was getting worse by the day.

“I want to bring to the notice of this Senate the unfortunate kidnapping of a young girl of 19 years, a week to her wedding in a village in my senatorial district on the 26th of January, 2018.

“Three people were kidnapped in the same village, and as I am talking to you, they are still in the hands of the bandits. Two weeks ago, another four were kidnapped but released after payment of ransom,” he said.

The lawmaker explained that the state government “was very antagonistic against anybody trying to bring the issue in Zamfara state to the front burner.

“There are two groups moving around in Zamfara today with guns; one group says it is supporting the people and the government, and they move in military and police uniform.

“The other group is made up of the bandits and they also move in military and police uniform.

“The only thing the government could do is that they instructed the party to invite me for comments made on the floor of the Senate.

“I am not afraid of their invitation but they have left a precedence of inviting people and arranging people to attack them,” Marafa said.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said “I remember very clearly when we passed this ultimatum; there was very great concern by some of us that such resolution of this chamber must be taken seriously.

“And, I think it goes beyond the two weeks ultimatum. I think the integrity of the institution on issues as important as this must be taken seriously.”

Saraki, therefore, directed the Committees on Police and Intelligence to summon the IGP to appear before it on Thursday to make an explanation.

“We should be told the exact situation where we are. We must make it very clear to the security agencies that those kinds of ultimatum must not be taken for granted.

“If by Tuesday we are not happy with the report submitted, we can take a decision to summon the IG.

“We are not going to stop until people are made accountable for their actions,” he said.