Senate grills IGP Idris over Benue killings

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is currently in an executive session over the killing of Nigerians in Benue state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Police boss arrived Senate meeting room 221 at about 10:30am in company of some top officers of the Force.

The Senate had issued the IGP a 14-day ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators of the killings in Benue state.

President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the Senate on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, saying the Police is "working strenuously" to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime.

But the Senate said it would not rest on its oars until the killers are brought to book.

